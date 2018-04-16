Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Gazprom signs new gas supply contract with Slovenia

Published 16 April 2018

Gazprom has signed a medium-term contract with Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana to supply 600 million cubic meters of gas to Slovenia from 2018 to 2023.

Alexander Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Elena Burmistrova, Director General of Gazprom Export, and Bostjan Napast, Chairman of the Management Board of Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana, took part in Ljubljana today in the ceremony marking the conclusion of a medium-term contract for natural gas supply to Slovenia.

The event was attended by Karl Erjavec, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, and Doku Zavgayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Slovenia.

The new contract provides for annual supplies of 600 million cubic meters of gas from January 1, 2018 to January 1, 2023.

Alexander Medvedev said: “This year marks 40 years since the start of Russian gas deliveries to Slovenia in 1978. Geoplin d.o.o. Ljubljana is our long-standing partner.

“I am confident that the new contract for natural gas supplies will reinforce the relations between our companies and open a new page in the history of energy cooperation between the two countries.”

Bostjan Napast said: “Today’s event is another proof of our effective long-term cooperation with Gazprom.

“This contract symbolizes a crucial strategic alliance. Our reliable partnership with Gazprom is a guarantee of uninterrupted gas supplies to our company and Slovenia for years to come.”

Source: Company Press Release.

