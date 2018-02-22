Georgian Oil And Gas begins construction on Gori-Kareli-Khashuri section of East-West pipeline

Georgian Oil and Gas (GOGC) has begun construction on a new DN 700 Ptsa-Chorchana 17km segment of Gori-Kareli-Khashuri section of the East-West Main Gas Pipeline.

Trench all along the gas pipeline has already been excavated, pipes with the length of 3 km have been lowered and 9 km segment is already welded.

“SaqMilsadenMsheni”, a contractor company of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation plans to complete the construction by the end of summer 2018.

Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation has already built 34 km segment of 51 km section of Gori-Kareli-Khashuri main gas pipeline. DN 500 sections built in 1960s have been replaced by DN 700 pipes which increased the throughput of the pipeline

Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation is implementing the construction-rehabilitation works of the East-West Main Gas Pipeline in stages, allowing to significantly increase technological reliability of operation of the unified gas supply system of Georgia. Implementation of projects will also facilitate increase of guaranteed gas supply to the population and enterprises of Shida Kartli and West Georgian regions, free economic zones and the Black Sea coastal recreation zone.

Source: Company Press Release