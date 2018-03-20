Gibson Energy sells US energy services businesses for $125m

Gibson Energy has signed two definitive agreements for the sale of its US energy services businesses, including US Environmental Services and US seismic assets.

The sale of the assets is valued approximately $96m prior to closing adjustments or approximately $125m at current exchange rates.

“We are very pleased to announce the sales of our U.S. Environmental Services and U.S. seismic assets, which is an important part of our shift towards an oil infrastructure focused business,” said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the U.S. Environmental Services business was performing well with visible growth opportunities, it did not complement our core assets and there was limited visibility to converting customer relationships into infrastructure investment opportunities. Proceeds of the divestitures will be reinvested into our tankage and pipeline infrastructure projects currently under construction, with the sale representing the first step in a series of non-core divestitures that will fully fund our growth capital expenditures through the end of 2019.”

Closing for both transactions is expected to occur during the second quarter of 2018, subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals and satisfaction of customary conditions. Gibson anticipates minimal cash taxes arising from the sales. BlackArch Partners acted as the Company’s financial advisor on these divestitures.

Source: Company Press Release