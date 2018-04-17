Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Independent Oil and Gas acquires Thames Pipeline in Southern North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 April 2018

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has acquired Thames gas pipeline in the Southern North Sea (SNS) from Perenco UK, Tullow Oil and Spirit Energy Resources, for undisclosed amount.

In April 2017, IOG signed deal to acquire the pipeline with initial capacity of 300 million cubic feet per day.

The Thames gas pipeline, which is now 100% owned by IOG, will provide the proposed export route for IOG’s Southern North Sea assets.

The firm said that the re-commissioning of the pipeline is an essential part of the development of the Blythe and Vulcan Satellite hubs which allows gas export to the Bacton Terminal.

The Blythe and Vulcan Satellite hubs will have peak production capacity of 180 million cubic feet per day with opportunities for additional gas under consideration, IOG said.

Prior to production first gas, the firm plans to acquire the onshore reception facilities at the Perenco Bacton terminal.

IOG CEO Andrew Hockey said: “This acquisition is an essential milestone towards Final Investment Decision for our gas hubs.

“Subject to the Intelligent Pigging Program results this pipeline should allow for the tariff-free export of our 100% owned gas reserves that were otherwise stranded.

“Recommissioning of the pipeline may also facilitate the export of new resources that IOG may access and develop in future as well as other gas resources owned by third parties, who would pay a tariff.”

IOG said it is undertaking an intelligent pigging inspection to protect pipeline’s integrity for safe re-use.

The firm added that offshore site survey along the pipeline and survey of all proposed platform locations and intra field connecting pipelines is also nearing completion.

IOG interim chairman Mark Routh earlier said: “We acquired most of our SNS gas portfolio at low cost because the assets in this area were considered stranded without a viable export route.”

