Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

India to expand Urja Ganga gas pipeline project to cover more states

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 January 2018

The Indian government has announced its plans to extend the 2,655km long Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga gas pipeline project to cover the North Eastern states.

Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the aim of the pipeline expansion will be to bring the North East region under the natural gas grid.

To begin with, the INR129.4bn ($2.03bn) Urja Ganga pipeline project will see an extension by another 750km up to Guwahati in the state of Assam and later on will be extended to all the state capitals of North East India.

The pipeline’s extension to Guwahati is expected to see an additional investment of INR37-40bn ($580-630m).

According to Pradhan, the pipeline network will enable better usage of gas deposits in Manipur, Silchar Valley and Arunachal Pradesh while also opening up more jobs in the North East, reported Business Standard.

In this connection, GAIL (India) is leading a consortium of state-controlled companies which have kick started the initial work on the pipeline project, also known as Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL).

Other partners of the consortium are Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Oil India. The consortium is expected to put across a proposal with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for the extension of the pipeline project.

The companies intend to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to create the natural gas pipeline network in the North East region.

Oil India chairman and managing director Utpal Bora has confirmed the plan of the five state-owned oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to establish the SPV.

Bora was quoted ETEnergyWorld as saying: “That is a plan. I cannot get into the financing of it at this stage.

“The first meeting (on the proposal) has taken place and a formal announcement on this issue will be made soon.”

Launched in October 2016, the Urja Ganga project started with the intention of transporting gas through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.