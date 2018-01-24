Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

India’s ONGC awards $327m contract to Abu Dhabi’s NPCC

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2018

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contract to Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) for five well platforms and pipeline for the Ratna field in India.

Under the contract AED1.2bn ($327m), NPCC will build the platforms as part of ONGC’s offshore oil and gas infrastructure development on the west coast of India.

The scope of the contract includes survey, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, load out, transportation, installation and commissioning of the five well platforms and associated pipelines and cables.

NPCC chairman Hussain Al Nowais: "I am proud of the NPCC’s relationship with ONGC and is a testament of the good relations and economic cooperation between UAE and India, under the table guidance of the leadership of 2 countries."

NPCC vice-chairman and managing director Aqeel Madhi said: "We have had a long association with ONGC. We have been working on offshore EPC projects for ONGC for over 35 years and are proud of our association with ONGC."

NPCC is 70% owned by Abu Dhabi's General Holding Corp (Senaat) while the remaining 30% stake is held by Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC).

Employing more than 1,200 engineers based in its engineering centers in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and La Ciotat, NPCC owns a fleet of 22 offshore vessels to support its offshore operations. 

In February 2017, ONGC announced its plan to invest Rs73.37bn ($1.10bn) to develop five oil fields, which are expected to produce 14.969 million tons of oil and 2.972 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas.

As part of this plan, ONGC intends to develop the R-Series fields, including Revival of R-12 (Ratna) with an investment of Rs41.04bn ($613.8m). The Ratna-R Series fields are located about 130km South-West of Mumbai.

The investment decision is expected to help India boost its oil and gas production and reduce dependence on imports.

