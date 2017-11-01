Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Ineos acquires Forties Pipeline System in Scotland

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 November 2017

Ineos has completed its $250m acquisition of the 378km Forties Pipeline System (FPS) and associated pipelines and facilities including the Kinneil Terminal in Scotland from oil and gas major BP.

Ineos had carried out the deal through its subsidiary Ineos FPS, which is an integrated oil and gas liquid transportation and processing system.

The Forties pipeline with a capacity of 610,000 barrels of oil a day, connects 85 North Sea oil and gas assets to the UK mainland and the Ineos site in Grangemouth. It delivers nearly 40% of the UK’s North Sea oil and gas production.

Ineos’ acquired assets from the deal include the Kinneil gas processing plant and oil terminal along with the Dalmeny storage and export facility, the Forties Unity Platform and associated infrastructure, and sites at Aberdeen.

The transaction also sees transfer of around 300 personnel to Ineos FPS who are engaged with the acquired assets.

Ineos FPS CEO Andrew Gardner said: “Our acquisition of the Forties Pipeline System and associated assets together with its highly skilled workforce is significant and strategic.

“It demonstrates Ineos’ commitment to securing a competitive long-term future for this critical piece of oil and gas infrastructure and provides the platform to potential future offshore Ineos investments.

“We will bring our focus and proven track record on safety, reliability and excellence in operations and apply them throughout the FPS business.”  

Through the addition of Forties pipeline, INEOS further expands its upstream business to go along with the previous acquisitions of the Breagh and Clipper South gas fields in the Southern North Sea.

Opened in 1975, the Forties pipeline transports oil from BP’s Forties field and carries liquids production from the Central and Northern North Sea fields and a number of Norwegian fields on behalf of 21 firms.

The average daily throughput of the pipeline in 2016 was 445,000 barrels of oil and about 3,500 tonnes of raw gas a day.

Image: Ineos has acquired the Kinneil Terminal along with the Forties Pipeline System. Photo: courtesy of INEOS Capital Limited.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.