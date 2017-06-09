Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Jemena gets approval to build Northern Gas Pipeline in Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 June 2017

Jemena has secured approval from the Northern Territory (NT) government in Australia to begin the construction of the first 344km of the A$800m ($603m) Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) project.

The 622km gas transmission pipeline developed by the Australian energy infrastructure company would run from Tennant Creek in NT to Mount Isa in Queensland. It will transport gas from the gas fields in NT to the east coast gas market.

In May, Jemena had got the consent from the NT government to go ahead with the Phillip Creek Compressor Station, one of the three NGP facilities which will come up at Tennant Creek pipeline end.

NT Resources Minister Ken Vowles called the NGP project to be one of the main platforms for the development of Tennant Creek as a mining services center.

Vowles said: “The construction of the Northern Gas Pipeline will underpin jobs, investment and development in the region for years to come, with approximately 900 jobs generated during construction alone.

“Jemena has indicated that it will start construction on this portion as soon as practicable to take advantage of the Dry Season.”

The laying out of 240km of the pipeline spanning from 45km northwest of Tennant Creek to 113km of the Queensland border in the west is planned to be done this year.

In late April, the NGP project was granted the pipeline license from the NT government.

Construction of the pipeline project is due to start this year with the first gas expected to flow in the pipeline in 2018.

Earlier in the month, Jemena had given a contract to construction company McConnell Dowell to build 481km of the pipeline that runs through NT.

The energy infrastructure company said that a construction partner to build the remaining 141km of the pipeline which runs through Queensland will be appointed soon.

In late 2015, the NT government had selected Jemena to build and operate the Northern Gas Pipeline project.

Image: Jemena gets NT government consent to build first 344km of NGP. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.