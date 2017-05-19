Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
KBR wins FEED and project management services contract for Oman LNG

Published 19 May 2017

KBR has secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) and project management services contract for Oman Liquefied Natural Gas (Oman LNG) in Qalhat, Oman.

Oman LNG operates three liquefaction trains with a total nameplate capacity of 10.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

KBR is a recognized leader in LNG with over 40 years of continuous experience and depth of capability, know-how and engineering talent that is unmatched in the industry. This project represents KBR's reentry into the Oman market and supports our strategic focus on gas monetization in the Middle East region.

"This contract confirms KBR's strong reputation as one of the world's preeminent leaders in LNG facilities and demonstrates the trust that Oman LNG has placed in KBR following the successful development of the original Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of this world-class LNG facility," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President: Europe, Middle East & Africa. 

"We are committed to expanding our footprint in the Middle East and are delighted at this opportunity to reestablish KBR in Oman and contribute to Oman's In-Country Value (ICV) initiatives."

Revenue associated with this contract was undisclosed  and will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Engineering & Construction business segment in the second quarter of 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

