KCA Deutag acquires Omani and Saudi Arabian businesses of Dalma Energy

KCA Deutag, a owner and operator of drilling rigs, has acquired Omani and Saudi Arabian businesses of Dalma Energy.

As a result of this acquisition KCA Deutag is now one of the largest owners and operators of drilling rigs in the Middle East, with 46 land rigs in the region out of a total of 83 rigs owned and operated by KCA Deutag globally. In addition to its Land Drilling operation, the KCA Deutag group has its Offshore, RDS and Bentec business units. These provide platform services, specialist engineering design and rig and equipment manufacture.

Norrie McKay, CEO of KCA Deutag said: "Today is a major milestone in KCA Deutag's long history and a fundamental part of our strategy as we look to grow our business, either organically or by acquisition, in those markets where we see substantial growth opportunities. I am therefore delighted to welcome our new Dalma colleagues to the KCA Deutag group as we enter an exciting new chapter for our business."

Source: Company Press Release