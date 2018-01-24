Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Kinder Morgan commissions $500m Utopia products pipeline

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2018

Kinder Morgan’s $500m worth Utopia products pipeline has commenced operations, transporting ethane from the US state of Ohio to the Canadian state of Ontario.

The pipeline system, which broke ground in the first quarter of 2017, spans about 434.5km between Harrison County in Ohio and Windsor in Ontario. It is expected to help address the increasing demand for Ohio’s Utica Shale energy by safely transporting refined or fractionated products to its customers.

Designed to have an initial capacity of 50,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Utopia pipeline can be expanded to over 75,000bpd through the construction of additional pump stations.

The 12inch Utopia pipeline has been connected with an existing Kinder Morgan pipeline. It will use the pipeline and its facilities to transport ethane and ethane-propane mixtures eastward to Windsor.

As per the original plan of the pipeline stakeholders, the ethane and ethane-propane mixtures are to be used mainly as a feedstock for producing plastics.

Kinder Morgan natural gas liquids, products pipelines president Don Lindley said: “The project team, in coordination with local, state and federal agencies, has done a tremendous job developing a project that provides ethane takeaway capacity from the Utica shale to the growing petrochemical industry while also maintaining an open dialogue with the local communities to support their needs and consider alternatives.

“This interaction and creativity developed a project that worked for multiple stakeholders.”

The Utopia pipeline is supported by a long-term transportation agreement signed by Kinder Morgan with NOVA Chemicals.

Earlier in the week, Kinder Morgan’s Canadian subsidiary revealed that its C$7.4bn ($5.5bn) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will be delayed further by three months.

Commissioning of the pipeline project in Canada has been now pushed to December 2020 owing to regulatory hurdles, which in turn have been caused by persistent opposition from locals and environmentalists.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.