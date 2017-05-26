Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Kinder Morgan to go ahead with $5.5bn Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 May 2017

Kinder Morgan said it will go ahead with the C$7.4bn ($5.5bn) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as long as it secures satisfactory financing for the project via its initial public offering (IPO).

The company, in conjunction with its indirect subsidiary Kinder Morgan Canada (KML), made its final investment decision on the project, which is conditional on the successful completion of the IPO.

Kinder Morgan is offering 102.9 million shares at a price of C$17 ($12.6) per share in an effort to raise C$1.75bn ($1.3bn). The public offering is set to close on 31 May.

It will constitute a sale of a part of Kinder Morgan’s interest in KML’s business which also includes the Trans Mountain pipeline system among others.

Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean said: “The KML IPO is one of the largest ever in Canada and provides Canadian investors the opportunity to invest in a leading integrated midstream set of western Canadian assets.”

Kean added that the IPO would also consolidate the balance sheet of Kinder Morgan besides helping it to return value to the company shareholders.

The American pipeline company has admitted that although the political climate is not ideal, it will still move ahead with the Trans Mountain Expansion. This, it said was because the project’s financing contingency period, as per the shipper agreements, concludes by the end of this month.

Underpinned by 15- and 20-year shipper commitments, the project is to supply 707,500 barrels per day, or nearly 80% of the capacity on the expanded pipeline, with the remainder 20% reserved for spot volumes as needed by the National Energy Board.

According to a report in the Reuters, the project faces uncertainty as the British Columbia province in Canada through which the pipeline would pass, will go for an election this month. This is so, as the project is threatened to be stalled by environmentalist Green Party should it come to power.

The Trans Mountain expansion project will see the expansion of the 1953-built Trans Mountain Pipeline system that was laid between Edmonton in Alberta and Burnaby in British Columbia.

Kinder Morgan stated that expansion of the present Trans Mountain Pipeline system would increase its capacity by nearly three times from the current production of 300,000 barrels of oil daily.

The expansion project is expected to break ground in September and complete by the end of 2019.

Image: Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will be subject to Canada IPO result. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.