KN loads LNG at Klaipeda Reloading Station

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been loaded to the LNG truck while performing the commissioning works of the LNG reloading station owned by AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) in the Klaipeda port.

On 17 October, the onshore LNG reloading station accepted and loaded the first LNG truck of the Polish company DUON. This operation is unique since it is the first LNG load from the LNG reloading station constructed this year to an onshore vehicle while performing the commissioning works.



Responsible preparations for accepting a DUON gas carrier have taken place. KN has carried out a small-scale technical feasibility and risk study in relation to loading LNG trucks, which defines the conditions of accepting and loading LNG trucks at LNG reloading station.



“It’s three years since the start of operation of the LNG terminal and we already have a clear picture of the portfolio of capacity users. Three users have booked LNG terminal capacities, which proves that Baltic gas consumers use LNG terminal services. The LNG reloading station will guarantee the logistic chain for the Baltic Sea Region countries and market participants while supplying gas to consumers who are not connected to the main gas pipelines. It is a significant event not only in the port of Klaipeda, but also in the LNG industry, since Klaipeda is starting another new phase with the launch of an onshore LNG reloading station and is forming a complex LNG distribution centre in this Lithuanian port. We are pleased to note that this year UAB LITGAS and DUON start supplying LNG from our station to consumers who are not connected to gas pipelines,” stated KN CEO Mindaugas Jusius.



According to Mr. Jusius, it should be noted that in the context of the global sulphur limit regulations in shipping to be applied as of January 2020 an onshore LNG reloading station in Klaipeda may supply the cleanest ships’ fuel oil through LNG trucks in all Baltic Sea ports.



In October and November, UAB LITGAS will supply several hundred cubic metres of LNG to DUON (equivalent to approx. several hundred thousand cubic metres in gas form), which means that LNG trucks will begin to constantly arrive at the LNG reloading station owned by KN.



Source: Company Press Release