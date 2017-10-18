Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

KN loads LNG at Klaipeda Reloading Station

Published 18 October 2017

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been loaded to the LNG truck while performing the commissioning works of the LNG reloading station owned by AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) in the Klaipeda port.

On 17 October, the onshore LNG reloading station accepted and loaded the first LNG truck of the Polish company DUON. This operation is unique since it is the first LNG load from the LNG reloading station constructed this year to an onshore vehicle while performing the commissioning works.

Responsible preparations for accepting a DUON gas carrier have taken place. KN has carried out a small-scale technical feasibility and risk study in relation to loading LNG trucks, which defines the conditions of accepting and loading LNG trucks at LNG reloading station.

“It’s three years since the start of operation of the LNG terminal and we already have a clear picture of the portfolio of capacity users. Three users have booked LNG terminal capacities, which proves that Baltic gas consumers use LNG terminal services. The LNG reloading station will guarantee the logistic chain for the Baltic Sea Region countries and market participants while supplying gas to consumers who are not connected to the main gas pipelines. It is a significant event not only in the port of Klaipeda, but also in the LNG industry, since Klaipeda is starting another new phase with the launch of an onshore LNG reloading station and is forming a complex LNG distribution centre in this Lithuanian port. We are pleased to note that this year UAB LITGAS and DUON start supplying LNG from our station to consumers who are not connected to gas pipelines,” stated KN CEO Mindaugas Jusius.

According to Mr. Jusius, it should be noted that in the context of the global sulphur limit regulations in shipping to be applied as of January 2020 an onshore LNG reloading station in Klaipeda may supply the cleanest ships’ fuel oil through LNG trucks in all Baltic Sea ports.

In October and November, UAB LITGAS will supply several hundred cubic metres of LNG to DUON (equivalent to approx. several hundred thousand cubic metres in gas form), which means that LNG trucks will begin to constantly arrive at the LNG reloading station owned by KN.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.