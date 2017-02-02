Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Long Pipes Brings Award Winning "Space Age" Technology to AOG

Published 02 February 2017

Multi-award winning Long Pipes Limited will be displaying its “game changing” composite pipe technology at the Australasian Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference (AOG) 2017 in Perth this month.

Through its use of “space age” technology, Perth-based Long Pipes recently took out the highly regarded Australian Technology Competition: People’s Choice Award and a prestigious new oil and gas technology prize awarded by the National Energy Resources Australia (NERA).

Long Pipe’s patented Fluid Highway technology is said to be the first “no joints” composite (fibreglass/carbon fibre) pipe made for in the field construction of pipe ranging in length from “one km to 1,000 km”.

Long Pipes' co-founder Neil Graham said the company has utilised its background in the space industry to develop Fluid Highway over a number of years.

“A lot of testing has gone into this development, which we really believe is a game changer because it is more efficient, faster to install, cost effective, sustainable (lowest CO2 to produce) safe and reliable and the perfect alternative, for large-volume, long-distance fluid transport networks, on shore and in time offshore for new or replacement pipelines,” Mr Graham said.

The local oil and gas industry has already recognised the product’s potential presenting it with the WA Innovator of the Year Woodside/Chevron Oil and Gas Encouragement Award in 2012.

“In November 2016 we moved into the commercial phase of Fluid Highway’s development for mining and irrigation and we will be using our participation at AOG 2017 to present it to the world for oil/gas and energy uses.”

“The Fluid Highway is the world first prestressed composite structure which provides extraordinary performance benefits that have never been available before. We are looking to bring these benefits of Fluid Highway to the oil and gas industry and to do this we are expected to enter API certification this year. We have certified aircraft and space structures before and plan to have API in 18-24 months,” Mr Graham added.

AOG Event Director, Bill Hare, said Long Pipe and its Fluid Highway technology is a further example of the important role AOG continues to play in presenting new local innovations to the global oil and gas industry.

“Over its long history, AOG has been a very critical stage for companies, large and small, to demonstrate significant new technologies that have gone on to play an important role in the continuing development of the oil and gas industry,” Mr Hare said.

Registrations are now open for AOG 2017, which will be staged at the Perth Convention Exhibition Centre (PCEC) from February 22 to 24.

To secure your free registration please go to www.aogexpo.com.au

Home - AOG

www.aogexpo.com.au

Conference Split into three Forums, the 2017 event will provide a more accessible educational program by making all conference sessions free of charge to attendees



Source: Company Press Release

