Transportation & Storage News

MAN to supply compressor trains for Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet gas fields in Vietnam

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

MAN Diesel & Turbo has been selected by PTSC Mechanical & Construction to supply two compressor trains for the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet gas fields’ development project in Vietnam.

The Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet gas fields are located in the Idemitsu-operated blocks 05-1b and 05-1c in the Nam Con Son basin offshore Vietnam.

Under the contract, MAN Diesel & Turbo will be responsible for the supply of two booster + export gas compression trains.

Each of the train comprises two RB35 barrel-type compressors, driven by a 13MW gas turbine from Solar Turbines. The compressors dry gas seal system will feature MAN’s standardized U-Pac solution system.

The MAN’s compressor trains are intended to export the gas from the offshore platform to the onshore receiving terminal at Dinh Co.

MAN Diesel & Turbo Oil & Gas sales head Basil Zweifel said: "We are pleased with the opportunity to work on this project in the important emerging market of Vietnam. This order will further strengthen our reach in Asia.

"The growing focus of the market lies on reliable gas supply, which supports Vietnam’s efforts to optimize its energy mix toward cleaner sources. MAN has the right technology solutions to fully support this target.”

MAN Diesel & Turbo plans to manufacture the two compressor systems in Zurich, Switzerland.

The trains will undergo string tested at the MAN’s Multi-Purpose Open Air Test Facility located in Oberhausen, Germany.

The firm plans to deliver the compressor trains in spring 2019.

In April 2016, Aker Solutions was selected to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for development of the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet fields.

Idemitsu Oil and Gas planned to use the FEED outcome to make an investment decision for the first phase of development at the Vietnamese basin.

As of April 2016, Idemitsu Kosan has 35% interest in the blocks while JX Nippon owns 35% stake. Teikoku Oil holds the remaining 30% interest.

Image: Illustration of MAN’s compressor. Photo: courtesy of MAN Diesel & Turbo.

