Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Marathon Petroleum sells terminal, pipeline and storage assets for $2bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 March 2017

Marathon Petroleum has announced the sale of some of its terminal, pipeline and storage assets to MPLX for $2.02bn.

The assets divested by Marathon Petroleum include 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of storage capacity as well as 11 pipeline systems consisting of 604 miles of pipeline.

The transaction also includes the sale of 73 tanks with approximately 7.8 million barrels of storage capacity; a crude oil truck unloading facility at MPC's refinery in Canton, Ohio; and eight natural gas liquids storage caverns in Woodhaven, Michigan, with approximately 1.8 million barrels of capacity.

Marathon Petroleum chairman, president and CEO Gary Heminger said: "This drop-down of additional high-quality logistics assets to MPLX represents the first of several drops expected to occur in 2017, and is an important part of our plan to unlock the value of our midstream business for investors.

"The stable, fee-based earnings from these assets will add scale and diversification to MPLX's portfolio of high-quality midstream assets."

Marathon said it will receive $504m in MPLX stock and $1.51bn in cash for the assets.

Separately, PLX Pipe Line (MPLH), a subsidiary of MPLX, has completed acquisition of Enbridge Pipelines’ (Ozark) Ozark Pipeline for approximately $220m.

The 433-mile, 22-inch Ozark crude oil pipeline starts from Cushing, Oklahoma, and terminating in Wood River, Illinois. It has capacity to transport approximately 230,000 barrels per day (bpd).

MPLX plans to increase the capacity of the pipeline to approximately 345,000 bpd with expansion project planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

MPLX is a master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum in 2012 to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets.

Image: Marathon Petroleum sold some of its pipeline and storage assets in the US to MPLX. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.