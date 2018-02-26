Marubeni, JERA, and Squadron plan to build LNG import terminal in Australia

Marubeni, Jera, and Australia's Minderoo Group subsidiary Squadron Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake a joint feasibility study on constructing an LNG import terminal and gas supply project in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The feasibility study will focus on assessing the potential project to develop an LNG import terminal at an existing port in NSW.

The project involves chartering a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), construction of associated onshore and offshore facilities, and supply of gas supplies to local NSW customers.

Jera said in a statement: “Marubeni and JERA believe that this FSRU-based project can be completed and commence the supply of LNG to NSW in timely manner, which will contribute to the stability and diversity of energy sources available to NSW, where gas supplies are expected to remain tight in upcoming years.”

The LNG import terminal would to be constructed either at Port Botany, Port Kembla and Newcastle, as the three locations are close to existing gas pipelines, Reuters reported.

James Baulderstone, who is leading the Australian Industrial Energy group, told the publication that a final investment decision for the proposed project is expected this year, with a plan to import about 2 million tonnes a year of LNG starting in 2020.

Jera added: “Marubeni and JERA together with Squadron, will combine their expertise in undertaking the study, which will include initiation of gas marketing in NSW as well as making soundings regarding procurement of LNG through JERA’s global network."

The terminal will have a capacity to meet the gas requirement of up to three-quarters of the New South Wales state.

Jera is a venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power.

Squadron Energy is a subsidiary of the Minderoo Group that is focused on exploration and development projects in the oil, gas, renewable energy and energy infrastructure sectors.