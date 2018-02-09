Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

MEG Energy to sell two midstream assets to Wolf Midstream for $1.2bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2018

Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy has agreed to sell Access Pipeline and Stonefell Terminal assets to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board-backed Wolf Midstream in a deal worth C$1.61bn ($1.27).

Under the terms of the deal, Wolf Midstream will pay C$1.4bn ($1.1bn) to acquire MEG's 50% sake in the Access pipeline, which comprises pipelines that transport blended bitumen and diluent between the Christina Lake area of Northeastern Alberta and Edmonton, Canada.

Upon completion of the deal, Wolf Midstream will completely own and operate the Access pipeline project. Wolf acquired the initial 50% stake in the project in 2016 from Devon Energy for $1.4bn.

Wolf Midstream will also pay C$210m ($166.9m) to acquire 100% stake in 900,000 barrel Stonefell oil storage terminal, which is connected to MEG’s production facilities through the Access Pipeline system.

The divestment of midstream assets is part of MEG’s plan to strengthen its financial position while providing sufficient liquidity to complete high return growth projects, the company said.

MEG Energy has also signed a 30-year Transportation Services Agreement (TSA) with Wolf Midstream to ship all production and condensate from its Christina Lake project on the pipeline and also use of the Stonefell Terminal.

MEG president and CEO Bill McCaffrey said: "This transaction accomplishes the objectives we set out to achieve in unlocking the value of our midstream assets.

"Our goal was to surface attractive value and terms that allow us to substantially pay down debt, pursue highly economic growth projects and ensure our future transportation and storage needs are met, all while protecting MEG's competitive cost position.

“We expect to more than offset the incremental transportation costs related to this transaction as we bring on additional barrels."

As part of the agreement, MEG Energy will receive $1.52bn in cash at closing, and a credit of $90m which will be used for future expansions of Access Pipeline.

McCaffrey added: "With the resources and technology that are at our disposal, we have the ability to deliver low-cost, continuous growth which improves the overall profitability and sustainability of the business as we add incremental barrels."

Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the deal is schediuled to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Image: MEG Energy intends to divest midstream assets to boost its financial position. Photo: courtesy of MEG Energy Corp.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.