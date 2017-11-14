Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Mitsui to acquire 49% stake in BW Integrity FSRU project in Pakistan

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 November 2017

Mitsui has signed a deal to form joint venture (JV) with BW Group and acquire 49% stake in the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) BW Integrity in Pakistan.

As per the deal, Mitsui will have 49% stake in the JV, BW FSRU II, while BW Group will own the remaining interest. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

BW Group will continue to own 51% share in BW Integrity vessel and will also provide commercial and technical management services.

BW LNG MD Yngvil Åsheim said: “BW Integrity represents BW’s commitment to provide customers with high quality floating solutions for LNG and we are proud to team up with Mitsui to further enhance our delivery. BW Integrity is ready to serve Pakistan’s energy needs for the next 15 years.”

The JV plans to lease the FSRU vessel to PGP Consortium under a long-term lease agreement. PGPC is under contract to provide LNG regasification services to state-owned company Pakistan LNG Terminals (PLTL).

Mitsui integrated transportation systems business unit II COO Takeshi Setozaki said: “The opportunity for us to enter the FSRU business is a very big step forward for our future business strategy.

“As a LNG receiving/regasification base project is an extension of the LNG shipping business area, it is important to acquire know-how of the FSRU business and to maintain effective relationships with partners like BW.”

Scheduled to be commissioned in by the end of December 2017, the BW Integrity FSRU vessel is built by Samsung Heavy Industries. It has LNG storage capacity of 170,582m3 and regasification capacity of 750mmscf/d.

According to estimates, imported LNG demand Pakistan is expected to grow and reach 20 million tons per annum by 2022.

Image: The BW Integrity FSRU vessel is built by Samsung Heavy Industries. Photo: courtesy of MITSUI & CO., LTD.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.