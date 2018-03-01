Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Gazprom ordered to pay $2.56bn in damages to Naftogaz in gas transit arbitration

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 March 2018

The Stockholm Arbitral Tribunal has ordered Russia’s Gazprom to pay $4.63bn in damages to Ukraine’s state natural gas company Naftogaz in a gas transit lawsuit.

However, following the settelement of  residual payments for gas delivered in 2014 and 2015, Gazprom will have to pay $2.56bn in damages to Naftogaz. 

In 2009, Gazprom and Naftogaz signed a contract for the supply of gas to Ukraine. The contract is valid until 31 December 2019.

In June 2014, the two parties filed claims against each other with the Stockholm arbitration court, following the eruption of commercial disputes between them.

Naftogaz had demanded multi billion dollars in claims from Gazprom for failing to pump a certain volume of gas per year through Ukraine, Reuters reported. 

The Ukrainian company submitted a monetary claim of $15bn for under-deliveries and underpayments in the present case plus interest.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said: “The money should be spent on increasing gas production inside Ukraine and on investment in improved energy efficiency at the level of consumers in Ukraine. This will improve security of supply and give Ukrainians affordable energy.”

However, the Stockholm arbitration court ruling is being opposed by the Gazprom.

Gazprom was quoted by TASS as saying in a statement: “Earlier, the same arbiters agreed with Naftogaz’s explanations that the decline in the demand for gas and Naftogaz’s non-compliance with its gas purchase commitments were caused by a slump in the Ukrainian economy.

“However, the same argument - a decline in gas purchases by European consumers as the main reason for less transit via Ukraine - was not taken into account as far as Gazprom was concerned.”

Image: Gazprom headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Photo: courtesy of mos.ru/Wikipedia.

