Second Russia-China crude oil pipeline commences operations

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2018

A second Russia-China crude oil pipeline constructed to double China’s annual imports of crude oil from Russia’s East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline system has started commercial operations.

Spanning 932.1km in length, the second Russia-China crude pipeline laid out from Mohe, near the border of Russia to Daqing in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, is expected to increase the annual imports from 15 million to 30 million tons.

The ESPO system is an important part of Russia’s efforts to deliver additional energy to Asia, reported Bloomberg. It transports crude oil to China directly through the two pipelines and also to the far eastern Kozmino oil port in Russia for shipments through sea.

Russia is also looking to start selling natural gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline to the Far East countries by December 2019.

Chinese National Petroleum Company (CNPC) has invested and constructed the Second Russia-China Crude Pipeline which crosses the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China.

The 813mm diameter pipeline, which broke ground in August 2016, has designed pressure of 9.5-11.5MPa and an annual capacity of 15 million tons.

It has been laid out in parallel with the 942km First Russia-China Crude Pipeline which entered into commercial operations on 1 January, 2011.

Constructed and operated by PetroChina Pipeline, a subsidiary of CNPC, the Russia-China Crude Pipeline is considered to be a major project in China-Russia energy cooperation.

According to CNPC, the pipeline’s operation will fill the gap in oil supply in northeast China while playing a significant role in furthering energy cooperation and promoting the country’s crude oil trade with Russia.

The pipeline will also serve the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, reported Xinhua News Agency.

