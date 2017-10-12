Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Nexus gets FERC nod to start $2bn natural gas pipeline construction

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 October 2017

Nexus Gas Transmission has secured the clearance from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to start construction of its $2.1bn interstate natural gas pipeline project through Ohio.

The 410km long Nexus pipeline of 36-inch diameter will transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas a day to cater to the growing demands of the upper US Midwest and eastern Canadian regions.

Partners of the natural gas pipeline project are Michigan-based utility DTE Energy and Spectra Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Canada-based natural gas distribution company Enbridge.

Once operational, the pipeline will supply Appalachian shale gas from receipt points in Ohio to existing pipeline system interconnects in Michigan.

Construction of the Nexus pipeline is expected to begin this month near Hanoverton, Columbiana County. The pipeline will enter Green in Summit County after crossing Stark County’s Washington, Nimishillen, Marlboro and Lake.

Nexus Gas Transmission anticipates the construction to last 7-10 months depending on weather, terrain and time of year, as per a report in Record-Courier.

The Nexus pipeline project was originally slated to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, FERC’s authorization had come after more than three years of review by both the agency and the public which has pushed the in-service date to the third quarter of 2018.

Nexus’ permit has been given with limits imposed on local construction work. It has also been reported that FERC is looking for more details from Nexus before it can clear the latter of adopting the horizontal drilling method to bore underneath rivers, highways and others.

