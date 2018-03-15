NGTL secures approval from NEB to abandon Peace River Mainline in Northwestern Alberta

NOVA Gas Transmission (NGTL) has secured approve from the National Energy Board (NEB) to abandon a 266km section of its Peace River Mainline.

The NEB attached 22 conditions to its approval.

NGTL applied to the NEB on August 18, 2016 to abandon parts of the Peace River Mainline in Northwestern Alberta. The company will remove a nine kilometer section of the pipeline on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Reserve Land and abandon the remaining pipeline segments in place. This was the largest proposal to abandon a facility ever considered by the NEB. The company indicated in its application that this section of the pipeline is no longer needed and that customers would continue to receive service through other pipelines on NGTL's Alberta system.

The NEB's hearing included both written and oral evidence. Five groups and individuals applied to participate in the proceedings and the NEB granted participation rights to everyone who applied. The NEB also provided nearly $160,000 in funding to support meaningful participation in the hearing process.

NGTL has permission to abandon most of the pipeline in place which the NEB will continue to regulate. NGTL is liable and accountable for monitoring and maintaining the pipeline in a safe and environmentally sound manner for as long as it remains in the ground.

Quick Facts

As this project falls under section 74 of the National Energy Board Act, the NEB is the final decision maker.

NGTL estimates the cost of the project to be $29.7m.

Source: Company Press Release