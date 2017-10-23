Noble Energy signs agreement to negotiate on UK pipeline assets
Noble Energy Partners has entered into an agreement with PLS Advisory Services to evaluate and negotiate mid-stream oil and natural gas pipeline assets in the UK.
Noble Energy Partners will evaluate pipeline and storage facility assets that are valued between £1,000,000 and £10,000,000. These assets charge transportation and storage fees from the exploration and production companies for their services, eliminating exploration and commodity price risks and create a steadier stream of income for its shareholders.
PLS A&D Advisory Services has been selling oil and gas assets since 1990 and is one of the industry's largest service bureaus handling "cash flow driven assets" valued between $100,000-$100,000,000. PLS' A&D Advisory Services has twenty-plus-years of transaction expertise and has marketed over $5.2 billion in oil & gas assets throughout the U.S. and Canada since 1990.
Source: Company Press Release
