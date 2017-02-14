Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Noble Midstream, Plains All American to jointly acquire Advantage Pipeline

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2017

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Noble Midstream Partners have agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) to acquire Advantage Pipeline for $133m.

Advantage Pipeline owns and operates a 70-mile, 16-inch crude oil pipeline located in the southern Delaware Basin.

The Advantage Pipeline is designed to transport 150,000 barrels per day of oil from eastern Reeves County, Texas running through Pecos and Ward Counties, to Crane County, Texas.

Additionally, the pipeline comprises approximately 490,000 barrels of combined crude storage at three separate trucking stations.

The acquisition is expected to expand the joint venture’s Permian Basin footprint in strategic Southern Delaware Basin.

Plains All American chairman and CEO Greg Armstrong said: “The Advantage Pipeline provides area producers with more efficient access to multiple markets through interconnections with PAA’s Permian Basin system.”

Noble Midstream will construct a 15-mile pipeline to deliver crude oil to the Advantage Pipeline from its first central gathering facility. It will serve as the operator of the new pipeline.

A separate pipeline project is also planned to be constructed by PAA to connect its Wolfbone Ranch facility to the Advantage Pipeline.

Noble Midstream CEO Terry Gerhart said: “We are excited to expand our Delaware Basin footprint further downstream and establish a partnership with Plains.

“Advantage has created a leading crude transmission pipeline and storage system in the Southern Delaware Basin. With this transaction we are able to provide our sponsor and third party producers connections to multiple market centers and Plains’ premier pipeline network.”

Scheduled to be completed in the first quarter 2017, the deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.