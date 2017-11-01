Novatek, CNPC sign strategic cooperation agreement

PAO Novatek has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Chinese National Petroleum Company (CNPC).

The strategic cooperation agreement confirms the parties' intentions to cooperate in implementing the Arctic LNG 2 project, as well as collaborating in different segments of the LNG and natural gas markets, including LNG trading and gas infrastructure development.

The Chairman of NOVATEK's Management Board Leonid Mikhelson noted: "Our companies already have a history of effective cooperation, including the successful implementation of the Yamal LNG project. We believe our strategic cooperation agreement will further enhance our mutual relationship as well as open up new opportunities for both companies, utilizing our experience in implementing LNG projects combined with the enormous opportunities in the Chinese market, one of the most perspective gas markets globally."

Source: Company Press Release