Oil Search, Total and ExxonMobil to expand PNG LNG project

Oil Search has announced that its partners ExxonMobil and Total have broadly agreed to expand the Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG project to boost gas exports from the country.

Oil Search, ExxonMobil and Total held meeting earlier to discuss the results of the downstream development options received by the Petroleum Retention License 15 (PRL 15) joint venture partners in 2017.

The LNG joint venture, which is operated by Total, aims to commercialize gas associated with the Elk-Antelope fields located in Gulf Province. The partners also include ExxonMobil and Oil Search.

Following the meeting, the partners have reached broad agreement on the preferred development concept, which involves construction of three LNG trains, with a total capacity of 8 million tons a year.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten said that the preferred development concept is planned to be presented to the PNG Government and other PNG LNG and PRL 3 joint venture partners for approval.

Botten added: “Two of these trains are likely to be dedicated to Papua LNG, supplied with gas from the Elk-Antelope fields, with an additional expansion train underpinned by gas from the existing PNG LNG fields and the P’nyang field.”

“We expect negotiations on cost sharing arrangements and the principles governing integration to commence shortly, which will enable the completion of downstream and upstream technical studies.”

The Papua New Guinea oil and gas explorer and producer expects the discussions with the PNG Government on project gas agreements to commence late in the first quarter/early second quarter of 2018.

The decision on the front end engineering and design phase for the expansion project is expected in the second half of 2018, the firm noted.

Botten added: “It is expected that LNG from the Papua LNG Project will be equity marketed.

“We are increasingly confident about the demand outlook for LNG from PNG, with a material shortfall in supply developing in the early 2020s, and will be targeting key NE and SE Asian markets for offtake agreements.”

Image: Oil Search intends to boost gas exports from Papua New Guinea. Photo: courtesy of Petroleum man1/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.