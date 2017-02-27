Oiltanking MOGS to develop crude oil storage terminal in Saldanha Bay

Oiltanking MOGS Saldanha, a joint venture between Oiltanking and MOGS, is going ahead with the construction of an independent crude oil and blending storage terminal in Saldanha Bay.

The first phase of the terminal will have eight tanks with a total capacity of 8.8 million barrels (1.4 million cbm) and will be operational in the second half of 2018.

At the final stage, the 13.2 million barrel (2.1 million cbm) facility will comprise twelve in-ground concrete tanks.

The new crude oil terminal in the Port of Saldanha Bay will be built as a state-of-the-art facility in accordance with the highest safety and environmental standards.

The terminal will be equipped to blend crude oil and be connected to an existing jetty which can handle vessels up to VLCC (very large crude carrier) size.

Source: Company Press Release