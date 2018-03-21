Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

OneSoft, WorleyParsons partner to deliver machine learning solutions for Canadian pipeline operators

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 March 2018

OneSoft Solutions wholly owned subsidiary OneBridge Solutions has entered into a collaborative work agreement with WorleyParsons to deliver machine learning solutions for Canadian oil and gas pipeline operators.

The solution integrates OneBridge’s Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM (“CIM”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solution with high value engineering services, to assist clients in predicting hazardous pipeline failures.

“Digital transformation is a trend that is beginning to occur within the oil and gas pipeline industry,” said Tim Edward, President of OneBridge Canada. “Through this arrangement, we plan to target Canadian clients first, then expand to Australia, Mexico and other select global markets. We expect to offer a joint solution that will enable Tier 1, 2 and 3 clients to better manage and maintain their pipeline infrastructure.”

“Our objective with CIM is to redefine how operators determine threats to pipelines, by using sophisticated machine learning and data science methodologies,” said Brandon Taylor, CTO of OneBridge. “Unlike current technology and processes in use by the industry today, CIM easily scales by using Microsoft Azure to analyze big data, and can detect threats more accurately, faster and more cost effectively.”

We intend to use Pilot Programs to demonstrate the high value proposition to clients, similar to the Pilot Program model OneBridge and Microsoft are currently deploying to engage US pipeline operators. Subsequently, the parties’ intent is to provide joint clients with OneBridge’s future version of CIM, “Polaris”, which OneBridge is currently developing with Phillips 66 Company.



Source: Company Press Release

