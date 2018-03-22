Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Orpic Logistics inaugurates $336m Muscat-Sohar pipeline in Oman

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 March 2018

Orpic Logistics (OLC) has officially inaugurated the $336m Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and its main fuel terminal Al Jefnain in Oman.

The company is a joint venture between Compañía Logística de Hidrocarburos (CLH), a Spanish oil transport and storage firm and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic), an Oman-based petrochemical company.

Its 290km Muscat-Sohar pipeline will be capable of transporting more than 50% of Oman’s fuel, according to the partners. As a result, it will help in reducing the number of oil tankers in and around Oman’s capital Muscat, and thereby bringing down pollution levels and improving road safety.

Orpic CEO Ahmed Saleh Al Jahdhami said: “Muscat Suhar Products Pipeline and Al Jefnain Terminal project is the first of its kind being constructed in Oman – utilizing a single pipeline to produce accurate product and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business.”

MSPP is a bi-directional, multi-product pipeline that links the Mina Al Fahal and Sohar Orpic refineries with the Al Jefnain storage and distribution facility. It also connects to the Muscat International airport, which will be provided aviation fuel directly through pipeline.

The MSPP project is split into three sections with the first being a 45km long 10inch pipeline from the Mina Al Fahal refinery to the Al Jefnain facility. The second section is a 220km long 18inch pipeline from the Sohar refinery to the Al Jefnain facility.

The third section of the MSPP project is a 25km long 10inch pipeline that connects the Al Jefnain facility to Muscat International Airport.

Located near Muscat, the Al Jefnain distribution and storage facility has a capacity of over 170,000m3 and 16 loading racks. It is expected to serve as new hub for supply fuel to local marketing firms.

An average of 700 trucks, which transport fuel to service stations, are loaded every day at the Al Jefnain fuel terminal, which is expected to increase Oman’s refined products storage capacity by 70%.

Orpic vice president Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi said: "We are proud to inaugurate such an important strategic project as the Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and the Al Jefnain terminal.

“This project responds to the government’s strategic goals for the development of logistics systems for petroleum products in the Sultanate which will cover the growing demand for fuels.”

Image: Inauguration ceremony of the Muscat-Sohar pipeline and the Al Jefnain terminal. Photo: courtesy of CLH.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.