Orpic Logistics inaugurates $336m Muscat-Sohar pipeline in Oman

Orpic Logistics (OLC) has officially inaugurated the $336m Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and its main fuel terminal Al Jefnain in Oman.

The company is a joint venture between Compañía Logística de Hidrocarburos (CLH), a Spanish oil transport and storage firm and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic), an Oman-based petrochemical company.

Its 290km Muscat-Sohar pipeline will be capable of transporting more than 50% of Oman’s fuel, according to the partners. As a result, it will help in reducing the number of oil tankers in and around Oman’s capital Muscat, and thereby bringing down pollution levels and improving road safety.

Orpic CEO Ahmed Saleh Al Jahdhami said: “Muscat Suhar Products Pipeline and Al Jefnain Terminal project is the first of its kind being constructed in Oman – utilizing a single pipeline to produce accurate product and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business.”

MSPP is a bi-directional, multi-product pipeline that links the Mina Al Fahal and Sohar Orpic refineries with the Al Jefnain storage and distribution facility. It also connects to the Muscat International airport, which will be provided aviation fuel directly through pipeline.

The MSPP project is split into three sections with the first being a 45km long 10inch pipeline from the Mina Al Fahal refinery to the Al Jefnain facility. The second section is a 220km long 18inch pipeline from the Sohar refinery to the Al Jefnain facility.

The third section of the MSPP project is a 25km long 10inch pipeline that connects the Al Jefnain facility to Muscat International Airport.

Located near Muscat, the Al Jefnain distribution and storage facility has a capacity of over 170,000m3 and 16 loading racks. It is expected to serve as new hub for supply fuel to local marketing firms.

An average of 700 trucks, which transport fuel to service stations, are loaded every day at the Al Jefnain fuel terminal, which is expected to increase Oman’s refined products storage capacity by 70%.

Orpic vice president Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi said: "We are proud to inaugurate such an important strategic project as the Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and the Al Jefnain terminal.

“This project responds to the government’s strategic goals for the development of logistics systems for petroleum products in the Sultanate which will cover the growing demand for fuels.”

Image: Inauguration ceremony of the Muscat-Sohar pipeline and the Al Jefnain terminal. Photo: courtesy of CLH.