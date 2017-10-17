Orpic’s Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline project begins operations

The $320m Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline (MSPP) project of Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) that has been developed to deliver more than 50% of Oman’s fuel has begun its commercial operations.

Orpic says that the 280km long pipeline’s main fuel terminal in Al Jifnain has also entered its operational stage. The intermediate distribution and storage facility will serve as new hub for fuel supply to local marketing firms.

According to Orpic, the pipeline was originally planned to connect its Mina Al Fahal and Suhar refineries to the Al Jifnain terminal. It will also connect to a new storage facility at Muscat International Airport, which will be directly supplied with aviation fuel from the MSPP pipeline.

Currently, the fuels produced at the Suhar Refinery are supplied by the pipeline to the Al Jifnain Terminal terminal. The terminal will begin commercial supply of aviation fuel via a direct pipeline by the year end to meet the requirement of Muscat International Airport.

The two-way multi-product pipeline will eliminate the need for the petrochemical company to ship and truck refined products.

Orpic in a statement, said: “This is the first of its kind to be constructed in Oman – removing the need for Orpic to ship refined products, and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business.

“It is worth to mention that the project will also be equipped with loading facilities designed to cater to the loading of more than 500 trucks per day.”

Apart from catering to the domestic future demand for fuels, the pipeline project is expected to grow the fuel storage capacity in Oman. It will also reduce the fuel-tank truck journeys in and around Muscat by 70%, which in turn would help in bringing down the pollution levels in the city.

Orpic has completed its first operational truck loading to local oil marketing firms in the Sultanate.

Image: Orpic’s Al Jifnain terminal has begun operations. Photo: courtesy of Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).