Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Orpic’s Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline project begins operations

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 October 2017

The $320m Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline (MSPP) project of Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) that has been developed to deliver more than 50% of Oman’s fuel has begun its commercial operations.

Orpic says that the 280km long pipeline’s main fuel terminal in Al Jifnain has also entered its operational stage. The intermediate distribution and storage facility will serve as new hub for fuel supply to local marketing firms.

According to Orpic, the pipeline was originally planned to connect its Mina Al Fahal and Suhar refineries to the Al Jifnain terminal. It will also connect to a new storage facility at Muscat International Airport, which will be directly supplied with aviation fuel from the MSPP pipeline.

Currently, the fuels produced at the Suhar Refinery are supplied by the pipeline to the Al Jifnain Terminal terminal. The terminal will begin commercial supply of aviation fuel via a direct pipeline by the year end to meet the requirement of Muscat International Airport.

The two-way multi-product pipeline will eliminate the need for the petrochemical company to ship and truck refined products.

Orpic in a statement, said: “This is the first of its kind to be constructed in Oman – removing the need for Orpic to ship refined products, and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business.

“It is worth to mention that the project will also be equipped with loading facilities designed to cater to the loading of more than 500 trucks per day.”

Apart from catering to the domestic future demand for fuels, the pipeline project is expected to grow the fuel storage capacity in Oman. It will also reduce the fuel-tank truck journeys in and around Muscat by 70%, which in turn would help in bringing down the pollution levels in the city.

Orpic has completed its first operational truck loading to local oil marketing firms in the Sultanate.

Image: Orpic’s Al Jifnain terminal has begun operations. Photo: courtesy of Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.