Osbit to upgrade DeepOcean's plough to support Nord Stream 2 Pipeline project

Offshore engineering firm Osbit has been selected to upgrade a subsea plough for DeepOcean in order to enhance its capabilities for the installation of 1,200km Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Russia to the European Union.

As per the contract, Osbit will upgrade DeepOcean’s Advanced Multi-Pass Plough (AMP500) which will be deployed to the Baltic Sea for the construction of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

DeepOcean Cable Lay and Trenching Operation managing director Pierre Boyde said: “This is a great example of two technology-led companies from within the North East England supply chain coming together to employ innovative solutions to address a customer requirement.

“This project will build upon our existing relationship with Osbit and is part of DeepOcean’s commitment to maintaining and developing the most advanced fleet of cable lay and trenching assets in the industry.”

Osbit said that upgrade work will allow the AMP500 to accommodate a larger diameter pipeline as required by the Nord Stream 2 project.

The firm will transform the asset into a modern subsea vehicle capable of supporting the trenching and laying of the 1.5m diameter pipeline.

Work will involve major pipe handling equipment upgrades and the installation of Osbit’s control system to provide the latest operational control technology for the plough.

Osbit said that the modular nature of the control system allows it to be transferred onto other trenching assets within the DeepOcean fleet.

Osbit director Robbie Blakeman said: “Our unique structure, systems and processes ensure we can deliver this plough upgrade quickly and meet the timescale required by DeepOcean and the Nord Stream 2 development, without compromising safety, quality or reliability.”

The project, which is planned to be delivered at Port of Blyth, will be completed in 30 weeks time.

Image: The DeepOcean’s Advanced Multi-Pass Plough (AMP500). Photo: courtesy of Osbit.