Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Brazil's Petrobras to sell certain noncore assets for $587m

EBR Staff Writer Published 29 December 2016

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has signed agreements to divest certain noncore business assets for $587m in a bid to reduce debts.

In a deal with France’s Tereos Internacional, Petrobras agreed to sell its 45.97% stake in sugar and ethanol producer Guarani for $202m.

Guarani operates eight industrial plants of which seven are located in Brazil and one in Mozambique.

Petrobras also signed an agreement to divest certain petrochemical assets to Mexican petrochemical company Alpek for $385m.

Alpek will purchase the Brazilian firm’s petrochemical units Petroquimica Suape and Citepe which operate an integrated purified terephthalic acid (PTA)-polyethylene terephthalate (PET) facility in Ipojuca, Pernambuco, Brazil.

The facility has installed capacity of 700 and 450 thousand tons per year PTA and PET, respectively.

Additionally, Citepe operates 90,000 tons per year texturized polyester filament plant on site.

The transaction is subject to several condition precedents, including approval by the appropriate governmental authorities.

The two deals are part of Petrobras Strategic Plan, which provides for business portfolio optimization upon full withdrawal from petrochemical interests, the company said.

With the two sales, Petrobras sold $13.6bn worth of assets in 2015-2016 period.

During 2017 and 2018 period, Petrobras plans to sell $21bn worth of assets.

Recently, Total has agreed to buy certain upstream and downstream interests of Petrobras in Brazil for nearly $2.2bn in an assets package deal.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Promat - Thermal Insulation with Blast and Fire Protection Promat is the worldwide reference and pioneer in the field of high-temperature insulation and passive fire protection. With a strong global presence and over 50 years of experience, innovation and know-how, Promat is the first choice for customers for their thermal and fire proofing requirements. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.