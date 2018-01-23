Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

Plains All to move ahead with Cactus II pipeline construction

Published 23 January 2018

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) has received sufficient binding commitments on its initial open season to move ahead with the construction of Cactus II Pipeline, a new pipeline system from the Permian Basin to the Corpus Christi/Ingleside area.

Permitting, right-of-way and procurement activities are underway, and subject to receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the Cactus II Pipeline is targeted to be operational in the third quarter of 2019.

The Cactus II Pipeline includes a combination of existing pipelines and two new pipelines. The first new pipeline will extend from Wink South to McCamey, TX, and the second pipeline will extend from McCamey to the Corpus Christi/Ingleside area.

PAA has also received sufficient customer interest to conduct a second binding open season related to Cactus II Pipeline. Origin points will be Orla, Wink South, Midland, Crane and McCamey, TX.

This open season provides an opportunity for additional shippers to enter into transportation services agreements that provide for long-term crude oil transportation on Cactus II Pipeline. Based on market demand, this second open season will include additional committed tariff rate structures, but is otherwise consistent with the terms of the first open season.



Source: Company Press Release

