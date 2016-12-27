Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Qatargas starts commecial operations at Laffan Refinery 2

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 December 2016

Qatargas has announced the start-up of commercial operations at Laffan Refinery 2, marking the expansion of its refining capacity in Qatar.

The project, which is located in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, has a refining capacity of 146,000 barrels per day of condensate procured from the non-associated natural gas reserve North Field.

Laffan Refinery 2 produces Naphtha, Jet-A1, Ultra low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD), Propane and Butane among other low Sulfur Euro-V specifications products for both domestic and global markets.

Qatargas CEO Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani said: “At Qatargas, we are proud to deliver innovative facilities such as Laffan Refinery 2 – facilities which add significant value to the natural resources of the State of Qatar. This achievement is a clear demonstration of Qatargas’ commitment to diversify the utilization of the State of Qatar’s hydrocarbon reserves.”

According to Qatargas, the new condensate refinery along with Laffan Refinery 1 is strategically significant owing to its role in diversifying Qatar’s energy mix.

The LNG producer further added that the Laffan Refinery 2 is expected to double its existing production capacity.

Laffan Refinery 2, which is the expansion phase of the existing condensate refinery, was undertaken by Japanese engineering firm Chiyoda in collaboration with Taiwan based CTCI for nearly $600m.

Qatargas board of directors chairman and Qatar Petroleum president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The expansion of the existing capacity has been implemented within the framework of an integrated plan to develop the oil and gas industry in Qatar and to diversify the utilization of our natural resources as well as to meet current and future needs of the domestic market of high-quality petroleum products, all in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 as guided by the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar.”

The two condensate refineries are operated by Qatargas on behalf of its majority stakeholder Qatar Petroleum (84%) along with other shareholders including Total (10%), Cosmo (2%), Idemitsu (2%), Mitsui (1%) and Marubeni (1%).

Image: Laffan Refinery 2 of Qatargas has begun commercial production. Photo: courtesy of Qatargas Operating Company Limited.

