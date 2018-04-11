Qatargas supplies first LNG cargo to Pavilion Gas in Singapore

Qatargas Operating Company (Qatargas) has delivered first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Pavilion Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy.

The LNG shipment was delivered to the Singapore LNG Receiving Terminal on Jurong Island onboard the Qatargas-chartered Q-Flex vessel Al Oraiq.



Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum, and Chairman of the Qatargas Board of Directors, said: “Qatargas is proud to supply the first cargo of Qatari LNG to Pavilion Gas in the Republic of Singapore. We have great confidence in Pavilion Gas and the Singaporean market, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with them in the years ahead."



Mr. Al-Kaabi added: “As the world's largest LNG producer, Qatargas is uniquely positioned to deliver LNG to Singapore, as part of its commitment to enhance energy security in markets all over the world."



The inaugural delivery of LNG to Pavilion is a milestone, as it is the first Qatargas delivery to be regasified and sold into Singapore's domestic market by Pavilion Gas. It also heralds the next phase in a strong relationship with Pavilion Gas and Singapore.



Qatargas delivered the commissioning cargo to the Singapore LNG Receiving Terminal in 2013. Since then, Qatargas has regularly supplied safe and reliable LNG deliveries to various market participants in Singapore.?

Source: Company Press Release