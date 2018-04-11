Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Qatargas supplies first LNG cargo to Pavilion Gas in Singapore

Published 11 April 2018

Qatargas Operating Company (Qatargas) has delivered first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Pavilion Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy.

The LNG shipment was delivered to the Singapore LNG Receiving Terminal on Jurong Island onboard the Qatargas-chartered Q-Flex vessel Al Oraiq. 

Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum, and Chairman of the Qatargas Board of Directors, said: “Qatargas is proud to supply the first cargo of Qatari LNG to Pavilion Gas in the Republic of Singapore. We have great confidence in Pavilion Gas and the Singaporean market, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with them in the years ahead."

Mr. Al-Kaabi added: “As the world's largest LNG producer, Qatargas is uniquely positioned to deliver LNG to Singapore, as part of its commitment to enhance energy security in markets all over the world."

The inaugural delivery of LNG to Pavilion is a milestone, as it is the first Qatargas delivery to be regasified and sold into Singapore's domestic market by Pavilion Gas. It also heralds the next phase in a strong relationship with Pavilion Gas and Singapore.

Qatargas delivered the commissioning cargo to the Singapore LNG Receiving Terminal in 2013. Since then, Qatargas has regularly supplied safe and reliable LNG deliveries to various market participants in Singapore.?

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.