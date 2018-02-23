Repsol agrees to sell 20% stake in Gas Natural SDG for $4.69bn

Spanish oil firm Repsol, has signed an agreement to sell 20% stake in its local utility Gas Natural SDG to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for €3.82bn ($4.69bn).

Under the terms of the deal, Repsol will sell the stake to Rioja Bidco Shareholdings, which is controlled by CVC.

The deal price is equivalent to around €19 per share for a total of around 200 million shares, Repsol said.

Repsol said in a statement: “The consolidated capital gain generated for Repsol Group through the transfer of this block amounts to, approximately, €400m.”

The sale is part of the firm’s effort to reduce its debt by selling non-strategic assets through 2020.

In a filing to the country's stock exchange, Repsol earlier said: "We announce that within the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan, and as part of its permanent and dynamic business portfolio management, Repsol analyses different alternatives including those relating to its participation in Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

"In this regard, various investors, including CVC, have communicated to Repsol their interest in exploring the possibilities of its divesting its 20% stake in Gas Natural SDG, S.A."

Repsol expects the stake sale in Gas Natural to be completed in the next six months.

In 2016, Repsol and Criteria Caixa, agreed to divest 10% stake each in Gas Natural to Global Infrastructure Partners for nearly €3.8bn.

The acquirer was GPI’s fund, Global Infrastructure Partners III, and a group of its Limited Partner Co – Investors.

In 2015, Repsol announced its plans to offload €6.2bn of non-strategic assets as part of a restructuring plan. The firm also planned to cut spending by 38% without altering its profile.

Energy infrastructure company, Gas Natural operates across the gas value chain from procurement to liquefaction, storage, regasification, transportation, distribution and marketing.

The firm also owns and operates gas distribution networks in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico as well as electricity distribution market shares in Chile and Panama.

Image: Reposol headquarters in Madrid, Spain. Photo: courtesy of Luis García (Zaqarbal)/Wikipedia.