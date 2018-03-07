Saipem delivers Offset Installation Equipment to OSRL

Saipem has delivered a unique subsea system, Offset Installation Equipment (OIE), to its client Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL).

The subsea system is designed for use during a subsea well incident where direct vertical access to a well head is not viable.

The new Offset Installation Equipment (OIE), was designed, manufactured and recently successfully tested by Saipem in the northern Adriatic Sea. It enables capping or related equipment to be installed at a safe distance from an incident. In fact, the OIE can be deployed up to 500 m from the subsea location where the incident occurred. OIE can be deployed in water depths ranging from 75 to 600 metres and remotely operated from surface through standard Work Class ROV.

This equipment, the only one of its kind in the world, is now stored at Saipem’s base in Trieste where Saipem will take care of its maintenance in order to ensure the readiness for a prompt mobilisation onto a transportation vessel or by air after being dismantled as required. In the same location, Saipem will also train operating personnel to enable them to understand the capabilities of the system and operate the OIE during an incident.

This project, executed by the Saipem Sonsub team, leveraged on the company’s vast engineering know-how and the most advanced technologies and was supported by the collaboration of important local suppliers.

Stefano Porcari, COO of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division, states: “Working on such a pioneering and prestigious project involved Saipem know-how from various technological centers and represented a unique opportunity to test Saipem expertise in technology and innovation. OIE marks an unprecedented solution to counter the adverse effects on the environment of subsea well incidents and contributes to their prevention. Having actively participated in this project constitutes a remarkable achievement of which we are proud.”

Robert Limb, CEO of Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL), adds: “While incident prevention remains industry’s number one priority, the Offset Installation Equipment (OIE) brings additional capabilities which complement the existing Capping Stack Systems and Containment Toolkit enabling members to prepare for, and handle, a broader range of potential subsea well control incidents on a global scale.”

Source: Company Press Release