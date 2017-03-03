Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Samsung Engineering, KBR selected to build Texas LNG export facility in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 March 2017

Samsung Engineering and KBR have been selected by Texas LNG Brownsville to design and build an LNG export facility at the Port of Brownsville in South Texas, US.

The firms will provide pre-final investment decision (pre-FID) detailed engineering and post-final investment decision (post-FID) engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) services for the 4 million tons per annum (MTA) Texas LNG facility.

Samsung Engineering, which owns minority stake in the Texas LNG project, has already completed the conceptual study, pre-front end engineering design (Pre-FEED) and FEED for the project.

Samsung Engineering and KBR will now provide value engineering and optimization for the facility, which is planned to be built in two 2 MTA phases.

Samsung Engineering Jae Hoon Choi executive vice-president and CMO said: “We want to firmly establish our competitiveness in LNG and have successfully completed the Texas LNG FEED in 2016.

“Samsung Engineering and KBR will execute an EPC with Texas LNG and deliver a high-quality LNG plant at a world competitive price.”

The design concept of Texas LNG Project involves constructing modular designed and pre-fabricated liquefaction trains using technology and standardized components in a controlled shipyard environment to reduce overall project costs.

Scheduled to commence later this year, the pre-FID detailed engineering involves design and schedule optimization, identification of long lead items as well as early preparation of purchase orders.

Recently, Texas LNG has signed detailed non-binding term sheets with four independent LNG buyers for a volume of 3.1 MTA.

Texas LNG said that Braemar Engineering, together with Samsung Engineering and KBR, will continue to assess ways to reduce costs and optimize performance.

The final investment decision for the Texas LNG liquefaction project is scheduled in 2018.

