Samsung Heavy Industrieswins $221m contract to build LNG-FSRU

PKBR Staff Writer Published 20 October 2017

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has received a contract from a consortium of Marubeni, Sojitz, and Pertamina for the construction of a new LNG-Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for about KRW250bn ($221m).

The LNG-FSRU is a specialized vessel-like facility designed to re-gasify LNG offshore and supply it directly to onshore demand, the company said.

Under the contract, SHI will build 170,000m3 LNG-FSRU which will feature Samsung’s newin-house regasification system, S-Regas(GI).

Said to be the of main equipment for FSRUs, the S-Regas(GI) can reduce corrosionsand save energy by 5%.

Earlier this year, Samsung showcased its S-Regas(GI) system to 19 ship-owner companies.

A Samsung representative said: "Successful showcase of the In-house regasification system led to an actual application in the new LNG-FSRU in just a month.

"The cost savings and improvement in quality and schedule management from the in-house regasification system led to a competitive edge."

In January 2017, Indonesian state-owned electricity utility PT PLN (Persero) signed a long-term agreement with the consortium of Sojitz, Pertamina, and Marubeni to purchase power from the proposed Jawa 1 gas-fired project in the country.

Planned to be built in Cilamaya, West Java province, Java island, the Jawa 1project involves construction of 1,760MW of gas-fired power plant and a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The Jawa 1 project will be 20% owned by Sojitz while Pertamina and Marubeni will each have 40% interest.

Image: Illustration of Samsung’s LNG- floating storage and regasification unit. Photo: courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries Co.

