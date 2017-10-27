Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Saudi Aramco subsidiary buys stake in Maasvlakte Olie Terminal

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 October 2017

Aramco Overseas, the European subsidiary of Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy out the 16.7% stake held by Gunvor Group in the Maasvlakte Olie Terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands for an undisclosed price.

The terms of the transaction have not been revealed by either parties. However, it is expected to be completed by the month end.

The investment in Maasvlakte Olie Terminal from Aramco adds to its current stakes in other facilities in the same region, enabling it to expand its offerings in the North West Europe refining hub.

It is also expected to complement the export activities of Saudi Aramco across Europe while boosting its supply chain and improve its customer services in the region.

For the Switzerland-based commodities trader Gunvor Group, the transaction is part of its strategy to further develop its refining operations in Rotterdam.

Gunvor, through its last year acquisition of Europoort refinery in the Port of Rotterdam from Kuwait Petroleum International, had acquired a participating stake in Maasvlakte Olie Terminal. The refinery was renamed later as Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam.

Maasvlakte Olie Terminal has a capacity of 1,090,861cbm and has 39 storage tanks. The terminal is used for import, export, distribution stores crude oil and petrochemicals.

Considered to be one of the world’s largest oil terminals, Maasvlakte Olie Terminal caters to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp ports that constitute the major oil hub in northwest Europe.

The Rotterdam fuels terminal is a joint venture owned by a consortium of oil firms like BP, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and storage firm Volpak.

Maasvlakte Olie Terminal is claimed to store about one-third of the total crude oil supply into Rotterdam every year. It has nearly 240 supertankers that supply crude oil to its storage tanks.

Image: An oil storage tank of the Maasvlakte Olie Terminal in the Port of Rotterdam. Photo: courtesy of Zandcee/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.