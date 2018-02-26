Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Transportation & Storage News

SemGroup to sell UK petroleum storage business to Valero

Published 26 February 2018

SemGroup has signed an agreement to sell its SemLogistics business unit, a petroleum storage facility in the UK, to Valero Energy’s subsidiary Valero Logistics UK for an undisclosed price.

In addition to the sale price, the agreement provides for potential earnout payments to be made to SemGroup if certain revenue targets are met in the four years following close of the transaction. SemGroup intends to use proceeds from the sale toward its capital raise plan and to pre-fund capital growth projects.

SemGroup president and CEO Carlin Conner said: “We are pleased to execute this transaction and to reach another milestone in our plan to divest non-core legacy assets and move forward with a more focused North American midstream strategy.

“I appreciate the dedication of the SemLogistics’ employees and all they have done over the years to safely and efficiently operate this facility. I’m glad to know they will be joining an industry leader with a strong presence in this region.”

The SemLogistics sale is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018, subject to the receipt of certain governmental approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Valero chairman, president and CEO Joe Gorder said: “This facility complements our Pembroke refinery and fuel terminal in the UK and Ireland making it a natural fit for the company. 

“This purchase demonstrates Valero’s commitment to Wales and the UK, and it aligns with our strategy to grow the logistics business and reduce secondary costs.”



Source: Company Press Release

Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

2018> February

Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
