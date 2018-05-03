Shawcor’s Flexpipe Systems to create joint venture in Middle East

Shawcor’s Flexpipe Systems division has entered into a majority ownership joint venture with a local pipe installation company to establish a manufacturing facility in the Middle East.

The total value of the joint venture’s investment is expected to exceed USD$20 million and the facility is expected to primarily serve the Middle Eastern, North African and Asia-Pacific markets.

This facility is expected to increase Flexpipe’s global production capacity of existing spoolable composite product by 30%, with flexibility to extend to a larger diameter range. First shipments from this new facility are expected by the end of 2019.

Flexpipe Systems is a leading manufacturer of spoolable and stick composite pipe systems and high density polyethylene (“HDPE”) pipe used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines and other applications requiring corrosion resistance and high pressure capabilities.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global services company specializing in products and services for the pipeline and pipe services segment of the oil and gas industry and related products for the petrochemical and industrial market.

The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

Source: Company Press Release.