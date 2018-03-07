Shell to buy 2MTPA LNG from Venture Global’s LNG export facility in US

Shell NA LNG has agreed to buy two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global Calcasieu Pass' LNG export facility under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Shell's commitment, together with an SPA previously executed by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass with Edison S.p.A., brings the facility's total committed capacity under binding, twenty-year FOB contracts to three (3) MTPA.

Venture Global LNG co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender said: "Shell's additional purchase is a huge milestone, we believe a breakout event, and a significant validation of our best in class approach on our path to commencement of construction later this year.

“We are delighted that we continue to execute and achieve our development targets as we implement our strategy, alongside world-class partners, to become one of the lowest cost producers of LNG to the world's most important energy customers."

Venture Global LNG is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on an approximately 630-acre site on the Mississippi River, approximately 30 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Source: Company Press Release