Transportation & Storage News

Siemens commissions natural gas liquefaction system for Altagas' facility in Canada

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

Siemens’ Dresser-Rand business has commissioned LNGo-HP (high-pressure) and micro-scale natural gas liquefaction system at Altagas’ facility in Canada.

Located in Dawson Creek of British Columbia, the facility holds capacity to produce around 30,000 gallons of LNG per day. Production at the facility commenced on 25 January 2018.

The LNGo-HP system helps consumers to convert diesel and other fuels to natural gas, helping to reduce carbon footprint and operational cost.

As part of the deal with Altagas, Siemens provided LNGo-HP system, and involved in site civil works, building construction, mechanical and electrical integration, commissioning, startup, and operator training.

The LNGo system consists of modules, including two Siemens gas engines, two Dresser-Rand MOS reciprocating compressors, three Siemens MV motors, Siemens variable frequency drives, and associated auxiliaries.

The micro-scale LNGo solution can be installed in rough terrain or remote regions, enabling to avoid the construction of an expensive gas pipeline infrastructure or arrange for long-distance trucking of LNG from centralized plants to point of use.

It also serves as a decentralized solution in conditions where proper pipeline infrastructure is not available, as well as an onsite solution to reduce or eliminate flaring of petroleum gas.

Dresser-Rand business distributed LNG solutions sales director Michael Walhof said: "We take pipeline natural gas and separate it into a feed gas stream and a waste gas stream.

“The waste gas is used to fuel the Siemens gas engine generator sets which power the LNGo-HP equipment. The feed gas is liquefied in the process to produce LNG."

Siemens integrated solutions vice president Rainer Theisen said: “It’s an economic solution for connecting stranded and disconnected gas supplies to remote consumers via a virtual pipeline.”

In 2016, Dresser-Rand business commissioned its first LNGo-LP (low-pressure) micro-scale natural gas liquefaction system at the Ten Man LNG facility in Pennsylvania, US.

This technology allows the operator Frontier Natural Resources to monetize stranded gas assets at Tenaska Resources’ Mainesburg field in the Marcellus shale natural gas field.

Image: Siemens' Dresser-Rand business has commissioned LNGo-HP micro-scale natural gas liquefaction system for Altagas. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

