Siemens delivers five compressor pipeline trains for Mexico’s Fermaca

Siemens has supplied five gas turbine-driven compressor trains to Fermaca Enterprises’ (Fermaca) two pipeline projects in Mexico.

The delivery is a part of a deal signed in 2016 which also includes a 25-year long term service agreement for the two units.

The pipeline projects are part of the Comision Federal de Electricidad de Mexico's (CFE) energy reform program, which aims to increase the availability of low-cost energy in the country.

Siemens said that the two pipeline stations are planned to be commissioned in 2018.

Each of the compressor trains comprises a SGT-400 gas turbine driving a STC-SV single-shaft pipeline compressor.

Of the five units, two trains are planned to be installed at a pipeline station in La Laguna, Coahuila, Mexico while the other three units will be part of a pipeline compressor station in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

The contract follows the delivery of three pipeline compressor trains, which are driven by SGT-750 gas turbines, by Siemens in 2015 for the El Encino station in Chihuahua, Mexico, also owned by Fermaca.

Siemens said in statement: “This recent order continues the momentum of the Mexican oil and gas industry's goal to supply high-efficiency power plants with natural gas to boost local economies.”

Fermaca CDO Dr Raul Monteforte said: "Because of our previous work with Siemens, we were able to review past projects and incorporate lessons learned and best practices into this most recent project.

"The close proximity of Siemens facilities and their impressive performance with past projects and equipment makes it easy to manage expectations for this pipeline extension.”

The Siemens’ SGT-400 high-efficiency gas turbines, including both 13.4- and 15-MW versions, are designed to offer enhanced emissions performance in a rugged industrial design.

The SGT-400 turbines can be used for a wide variety of applications, from simple- and combined-cycle power plants, to cogeneration, to power generation and mechanical drive applications for onshore and offshore projects in oil and gas.

Image: A Siemens-built STC-SV single-shaft pipeline compressor. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.