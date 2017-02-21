Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Skangas to supply LNG to Finland's energy compay

Published 21 February 2017

Skangas will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut (STEP), an energy company operating in Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park, Harjavalta, Finland.

In the future, the STEP power plant will generate an annual total of around 600 GWh of steam energy required by Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy (NNH) and Boliden Harjavalta Oy. In January 2017 an investment decision was made by STEP to fully replace the use of heavy fuel oil from the beginning of 2018 onwards. This decision will reduce the rate of emissions from Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be delivered by Skangas for Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut – STEP Oy to the Industrial Park from the Pori LNG import terminal. Once at the power plant, the LNG will be regasified, and the energy will be distributed by STEP to Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy (NNH) and Boliden Harjavalta Oy. The use of LNG at Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park will result in the full replacement of the use of heavy fuel oil. This will also help achieve significant reductions in particulate, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions in the area.

”We made an investment decision to switch to cleaner energy by replacing all of the heavy fuel oil used by us with LNG. We want to make Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park even more environmentally friendly by switching to a cleaner fuel, LNG, in our energy production,” says Tomi Ihalainen, CEO, Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut – STEP Oy.

”It’s important that we’re developing the Industrial Park area as a joint effort. LNG is a versatile fuel and highly suitable for use in industrial processes,” says Vesa Törölä, Business Development Director, Boliden Harjavalta.

”Sustainable business is also important for Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. Responsible operations include taking care of energy efficiency and minimizing the burden on the environment. We’ve already previously invested in the introduction of LNG in process gas production and as a supplementary fuel for the biosteam plant. Now we can stop using heavy fuel oil altogether, which means our heat energy production will be based fully on biofuels and LNG,” says Joni Hautojärvi, Managing Director, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy.

”It’s great to be involved in the development of Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park. LNG is a highly energy efficient and versatile fuel, and the Industrial Park is an excellent example of this. The same fuel can be used by industrial facilities in processes and energy production and also processed into raw materials. All this can be based on a single fuel storage facility, which improves safety in the industrial area. In addition to this, LNG is an easy way to reduce emissions from shipping and other transport – particularly heavy-duty road transport. Optimizing customers’ energy use is one of our key objectives,” says Jouni Bedda, Key Account Manager, Skangas.



Source: Company Press Release

