Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

SOCAR Energy Ukraine joins Petrobloq's oil and gas blockchain-based consortium

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 March 2018

SOCAR Energy Ukraine (SOCAR), a subsidiary of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic has joined PetroBLOQ, a Petroteq s subsidiary and developer of a blockchain-based oil and gas supply chain management platform.

 SOCAR has become the second oil major company (the other being PEMEX) to join the PetroBloq consortium.

The consortium, which is being co-developed with First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF), is based on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) and offers a unique opportunity for oil and gas industry participants to plan and guide blockchain development research in directions that maximize benefits to the industry. As a member and participant of PetroBLOQ, SOCAR will help identify needs and gaps in logistics that are not being addressed elsewhere and collaborate on building solutions aimed at making domestic and cross-border commerce easier, safer and more efficient for oil and gas companies.

SOCAR operates a distribution network of petroleum retailers in Ukraine including oil storage operations in Odessa, Nikolaev, Vinnitsa, Kiev, Chernihiv, Lviv and Lutsk.

Alex Blyumkin, CEO of Petroteq stated, “In recent years, the oil and gas industry has struggled with challenges that have motivated companies to find innovative solutions to improve its current inefficiencies, including price volatilities and record production levels, in addition to an array of national regulations and restrictions. This has led to complexities, cost-cutting initiatives, reduced explorations and layoffs. We believe implementing blockchain solutions will help bring efficiencies to our industry and are pleased by the reception and support of prominent oil majors and industry partners that recognize these benefits. SOCAR, the second national oil company to join our consortium, will be an invaluable member to our process as we continue developing our platform.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.