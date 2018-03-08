Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solstad Farstad to charter CSV Normand Clipper vessel to Bibby Offshore

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 March 2018

Solstad Farstad (SOFF) has signed a contract with Bibby Offshore for the CSV "Normand Clipper" vessel to support the latter operations in the North Sea.

The contract period is 120 days firm in 2018 with options for 150 days in 2019 and 180 days in 2020. Commencement of the contract is between 15th March and 15th April 2018. 

“SolstadFarstad is excited to once again be awarded a vessel Contract with Bibby to support their operations in the North Sea and we are pleased to note that the subsea activity in the region is improving,” says Hans Knut Skår, EVP– Subsea Constructions & Renewable of Solstad Farstad ASA.

Bibby Offshore’s Chief Executive, Howard Woodcock added: “We are delighted to have secured this charter with SolstadFarstad for the Normand Clipper.  She will be a very welcome addition to our fleet and provides us with a high quality vessel with a proven track record of offshore construction work in the North Sea.”

 



Source: Company Press Release

