Transportation & Storage News

Statoil awards contracts for $642m Askeladd field development project in Barents Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 March 2018

Norwegian firm Statoil has awarded contracts to Subsea 7 and Ocean Installer for the $642m Askeladd field development project in the Barents Sea.

The Askeladd field, which is part two of the multi-phased Snøhvit development in the Barents Sea, is expected to supply 21 billion cubic meters of gas and two million cubic meters of condensate to the LNG plant at Melkøya in Hammerfest.

Statoil has awarded contract to Subsea 7 to lay a 44km-long and 20-inch-wide pipeline that will tie Askeladd to the Snøhvit field.

Subsea 7's contract work will commence immediately and continue throughout 2019 while the installation is planned in the summer of 2019.

The second contract was awarded to Ocean Installer to install two subsea templates in 2019.

Under the contract, Ocean Installer will be responsible for the installation of 42km-long umbilical, a 35km-long mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) pipeline and two manifolds in 2020.

The firm will also fabricate and install four spools and protective structures in addition to conducting tie-ins and ready-for-operation activities.

Statoil project development senior vice-president Torger Rød said: "The Askeladd project is being developed in a period of several key milestones for Statoil in North Norway. The Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea will come on stream at the end of the year.

“The Johan Castberg development began in earnest after it was recently sanctioned. In addition, Statoil’s drilling campaign in the Barents Sea is being pursued this year.”

Earlier, Subsea 7 and Ocean Installer won contracts similar contracts for the Johan Castberg development project in Norway.

Statoil CPO Pål Eitrheim said: "Statoil’s activities in the north generate ripple effects and together with the collaboration partners we are actively seeking competitive suppliers in this part of the country.”

Scheduled to commence production by the end of 2020, the Askeladd field is planned to be developed with three wells through two new subsea templates.  

Statoil operates the Snøhvit development with 36.79% stake while other partners include Petoro with 30% stake, Total with 18.40% interest, Neptune Energy Norge with 12% stake and DEA Norge with 2.81% interest.

Image: The LNG plant at Melkøya in Finnmark county, Norway. Photo: courtesy of Ole Jørgen Bratland/Statoil.

